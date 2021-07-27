Norma Rashid

-
Jerry Springer's new fall court show will air on WSTR-TV (Channel 64), which broadcast his daytime talk show for years.Judge Jerry will debut in September…
UPDATE AT 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28: Jeff Hirsh's coworkers praise him for being able to do it all. And he did.In 40 years of Cincinnati television –…
It's official: Jerry Springer, whose daytime talk show ceased production last spring, will debut next fall as TV's Judge Jerry, and likely air on…
Commercial television in Cincinnati turns 70 on Friday, Feb. 9, when WLWT-TV started commercial operation in 1948 – Cincinnati's first television.Crosley…
For more than 30 years, people here have eaten dinner while watching Carol Williams deliver the evening news on WCPO-TV.Starting Monday, she'll be at home…
On this date in TVKiese History, Jerry Springer made his sitcom debut on Fox Broadcasting's "Married… With Children" on Nov. 14, 1993.At the time,…
Who'da thunk it? Be honest, how many of you thought Jerry Springer's daytime talk show, which premiered Sept. 30, 1991, on five TV stations, would last…