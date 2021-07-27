-
Like father, like son: After thee years at ESPN, Jac Collinsworth is returning to NBC Sports, where his father does Sunday Night Football, television's…
-
The Rev. Jan Schmidt of St. Peter in Chains Cathedral describes feeling sick to his stomach when he heard the news of the devastating fire at Notre Dame…
-
The building burned for hours on Monday, with smoke billowing into the sky. The cause of the cathedral's blaze was not immediately known, but the initial investigation points to an accident.
-
At 21, Jac Collinsworth will be one of NBC's youngest reporters ever covering the Summer Olympics. But don't expect any father-son moments with Jac and…