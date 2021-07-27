-
The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to consider a demolition permit sought by owners of the King Records building in Evanston.Court News Ohio, operated by…
Suspended judge Tracie Hunter’s appeal of her 2014 felony conviction was denied in a 14-page opinion issued Friday morning by a three-judge panel of the…
Former State Rep. Peter Stautberg has been named by Gov. John Kasich to fill a vacancy on the Ohio 1st District Court of Appeals.Stautberg, a 50-year-old…
Suspended juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter will not have to report to jail Monday morning, thanks to a ruling late Friday afternoon by the Ohio Supreme…
The Ohio First District Court of Appeals has turned down suspended juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter's motion to stay out of jail while she appeals her…
Suspended Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter has asked the Ohio First District Court of Appeals to release her on bail and postpone her sentencing while…
The Ohio First District Court of Appeals has refused to issue a stay in its decision on the Cincinnati parking lease case, possibly clearing the way for…