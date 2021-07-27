-
Frank LaRose will be sworn-in Saturday as Ohio's next Secretary of State. The job has a number of responsibilities, but the one getting the most...
On a drizzly Saturday, I meet Frank LaRose at the Marion Popcorn Festival. “So what do you guys suggest?” LaRose asks at one booth, ducking under the...
It’s not often that people feel sincerely sorry for politicians, but in Ohio, you might be able to work up a bit of sympathy for the down-ticket…
Last week, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine rejected the language in a proposal that would change how congressional districts are drawn in the state.…
Alright, it’s settled now.The two voter information posters from Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted – a candidate for re-election – which display his name…
This week Howard Wilkinson talks about the ongoing debate concerning when and where people can vote in Ohio.