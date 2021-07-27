-
On this inauguration day, security remains high at the Ohio Statehouse after preparations for a weekend armed march that never fully materialized . They...
The "armed march" that was expected in all 50 state capitals and brought out heavy security resulted in just a few dozen protestors in Columbus Sunday.
People with guns, bats and bullhorns gathered at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus Sunday as part of a nationwide armed march planned at statehouses across…
Recent vandalism to the Ohio Statehouse and other high- profile government buildings has prompted an outcry from some of the state’s top leaders. Now,...
Many Democratic state lawmakers were upse t Wednesday when they discovered an earlier seating plan that allowed social distancing in the Ohio House...
People sometimes ask me how it is that I became a politics writer for life.And sometimes they give me a strange look when I explain that my destiny was…
With about a month remaining before this year's election, talks of "blue waves" have been circulating national political coverage. Here in Ohio, most of...
An internal review of Ohio Statehouse security found no unprofessional conduct or bias during interactions with an African American state lawmaker who...
Large Rally Calls On Congress To Save PensionsThousands of union workers and retirees flocked to the Statehouse from around the country. They’re rallying in Columbus for a fix to what they see as a...
A recent poll shows Republican Mike DeWine leading Democrat Richard Cordray by four points in the Ohio governor's race. But things don't look as good for…