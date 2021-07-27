-
Of the 600-plus public school districts in Ohio, more than three-quarters have open enrollment policies. That means they accept and educate students who live outside of their district boundaries. Open enrollment was implemented by state lawmakers nearly 30 years ago to increase options for parents and students, an early example of school choice, but for some districts, it’s creating financial hardship and new instances of segregation. Liberty Schools Tries to Staunch Flow of Students and Money
-
The Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period for 2016 began on November 1 and continues through January 31 of next year.…
-
Medicare is our country'?s health insurance program for people age 65 or older, along with certain younger people, including those with disabilities and…
-
The Open Enrollment period for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (Kynect in Kentucky)begins November 15. There are still many who don'?t have…