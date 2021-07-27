-
I live in Mount Washington, on the east side of Cincinnati, roughly the midpoint of the 981-mile Ohio River. Below us, near the mouth of the Little Miami…
-
This week FEMA investigators are in Ohio trying to assess the damage caused by tornadoes that hit the state Memorial Day. The National Weather Service…
-
States in the Ohio River basin will be able to choose whether or not to follow pollution control standards set by the Ohio River Water Sanitation…
-
The directors of the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission are meeting in Covington this week to plan for the future. The board has been…
-
The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) is considering a new plan on water quality for the Ohio River. A previous plan, issued last…
-
ORSANCO board members held the first of three public hearings this week on revised water quality standards. Last year, the Ohio River Valley Water…
-
The commission that sets standards for pollution in the Ohio River has been considering dropping those standards, but will accept more public comment…
-
The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) is considering a new plan on water quality for the Ohio River, which is not as drastic as the…
-
A multi-state commission charged with protecting the Ohio River decided Thursday to postpone a decision to dramatically alter pollution controls. The...
-
Hamilton County commissioners are opposed to a change in river quality standards.The board said so in a resolution as the Ohio River Sanitation Commission…