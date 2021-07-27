-
The seats are gone -- removed and sold. The large porcelain CINCINNATI GARDENS letters erected for the 1949 opening have been promised to the American…
-
Most knew her as Loraine "Sis" Pohlkamp Wolf, wife of former Cincinnati Royals coach Charley Wolf and matriarch of the Wolf boys who dominated basketball…
-
What are your favorite memories of the Cincinnati Gardens? We want to hear all about them.I'll be on WVXU-FM's "Cincinnati Edition" at 1 p.m. Thursday…
-
Was it a Cincinnati Royals game with Oscar Robertson and Jerry Lucas, or the Ice Capades? I can't remember the first time I went to the Cincinnati Gardens…