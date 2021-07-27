-
A program launched last July to reduce aggressive panhandling in Downtown Cincinnati is still showing good results. It's part of a larger effort called…
The five yellow donation stations in Downtown Cincinnati, installed as an alternative to giving money to panhandlers, haven't seen a lot of donations…
After a federal judge blocks work requirements for Medicaid patients in Kentucky, Governor Matt Bevin cuts dental and vision coverage for about 460,000…
The Dayton City Commission recently passed a law effectively banning panhandling along 51 major roadways. It’s not the first time the city has passed...
Dayton City Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance effectively banning panhandling along many major roadways in Dayton. The new law prohibits...
The City of Dayton is again exploring ways to ban panhandling along major city highways. At a meeting Wednesday evening, the city commission is expected...
There are now five donation stations in downtown Cincinnati where people can give money to help the homeless population. The city along with Downtown…
Cincinnati Council could vote in two weeks on a plan to forbid aggressive panhandling within 50 feet of a school. The Law and Public Safety Committee…
Panhandlers are an all-too-common sight in most large cities, including Cincinnati, and even though non-aggressive panhandling is legal here, it can be…
Downtown Cincinnati Inc. is launching an effort to decrease panhandling while maintaining or increasing support to social services. DCI president David…