-
A portion of Hatch Street in Mount Adams will soon have a secondary name: Pat Barry Way. Cincinnati Council passed a motion Wednesday to honor Barry, a…
-
Saying that Pat Barry's death Feb. 20 won't stop him from helping "the city he loved and its people," his closest friends have established the Pat Barry…
-
Update 9 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 23: Jerry Springer called from his Sarasota home to talk about his old pal Pat Barry, and told me how and why Pat left radio to…
-
Pat Barry, who parlayed his Q102 popularity into a Greater Cincinnati radio and TV career spanning five decades, died of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, Feb.…
-
UPDATE 10 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 20: Services for Jim Fox, the former WKRQ-FM and WUBE-FM DJ who died Monday at 71, will be streamed on Facebook from the…
-
Tricia Macke's model TV career – she has the longest continuous tenure of Cincinnati's four late news anchorwomen – came only after Macke giving up her…
-
What a country: Pat Barry, who quit oldies WDJO-AM last week, returns to the airwaves Monday May 14 at classic country WNKN-FM (105.9) and WNKR-FM…
-
Pat Barry has left oldies WDJO-AM (1480) after four years, while Cincinnati radio veteran Marty "With the Party" Thompson will return to the local…
-
Confessions from the "Remembering Radio's Rock Rivalries" panel discussion at the downtown public library Sunday:--WEBN-FM's Jay Gilbert was the person…
-
Even more fun! Bob "The Producer" Berry says he's attending the "Remembering Radio’s Rock Rivalries" program Sunday along with Eddie Fingers, Jay Gilbert,…