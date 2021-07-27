Pat LaFleur

-
President Trump was in Cincinnati Wednesday for a speech on rebuilding America's waterways. The Kroger Company announced plans to build a mixed-use…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.Joining us to discuss this week's top…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.Joining us to discuss the latest…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth look at the developments behind the headlines. Joining us this week to discuss the people,…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth look at the developments behind the headlines.Joining us to discuss the stories affecting the…