A Cincinnati Council committee Monday approved minimal changes to the proposed $1.5 billion budget before passing it on to full council for likely…
On the steps of City Hall on Thursday, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says it's not hard to argue that there's a "culture of corruption" following the…
Cincinnati's mayor is asking council to approve naming a new city manager. The position has been held by Paula Boggs Muething since June. Mayor John…
Cincinnati has a new interim city manager. Paula Boggs Muething, who has been city solicitor since 2014, stepped into the role vacated by Patrick Duhaney…
The Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation, better known as 3CDC, is used to getting its own way when it comes to downtown matters.This time,…
Council member Charlie Winburn, surrounded by a roomful of supporters at City Hall Thursday morning, declared himself and his staff member innocent of any…
The city of Cincinnati has a new city solicitor, Paula Boggs Muething, and a new trade and development director, Oscar Bedolla, city manager Harry Black…