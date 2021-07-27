Peabody Award

-
WMKV-FM (89.3) turns back the clock 75 years Thursday to broadcast radio bulletins and news reports about the World War II Normandy invasion on June 6,…
-
Thanks, Grant Tinker, for all the great TV.Tinker, who died Monday at age 90, was NBC chairman 1981-86 and co-founder of the MTM studio in 1970 with wife…
-
Sunday mornings will never be the same.Charles Osgood is retiring from "CBS Sunday Morning" on Sept. 25.To me, he's a bigger loss at CBS than David…
-
Rod Serling's first Cincinnati TV drama, "The Keeper of the Chair," aired on WKRC-TV's "The Storm" drama series 65 years ago, on July 10, 1951.Serling was…