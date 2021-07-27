-
The news that Dave Davis has suddenly passed has saddened the Cincinnati music community. But, the music will go on, and this week there are shows by…
-
What an exciting time of music happenings in the Cincinnati area this week! One of the most exciting ones is the 3-day appearance, 8/17-19, at the…
-
Lots of local concerts leading up to the 4th of July holiday next week including ones at the Hilton Netherland Plaza, the Cincinnati Art Museum,…
-
In this week's Music Notes, you'll hear about a new biography about Freddy Fender, a new release by the Manhattan Transfer, and lots of local concert…
-
1. Phil DeGreg - Latitudes - 4/262. Ricky Nye - Brew River Gastropub - 4/263. Ariel Quartet - Corbett Auditorium - 4/264. Black Plastic record store 5.…
-
1. Cincinnati Zoo's Tunes & Blooms concert series2. Ricky Nye - St. Louis shows & Listing Loon gig3. G/Listen concert series for GLSEN Greater Cincinnati…
-
Local piano legend Phil DeGreg and his trio will release a new CD, Queen City Blues, at a party on September 21 at The Greenwich in Walnut Hills. Lee Hay…
-
Local jazz pianist Phil DeGreg is organizing a series of seven intimate concerts featuring a wide range of themes from Brazilian music to The Beatles to…
-
You just know that jazz expert Oscar Treadwell is smiling on Cincinnati.Ten years after his death, his adopted hometown provides the background for a…
-
Phil DeGreg's concert tonight at CCM has been postponed (email from him a few minutes ago):I am really sorry to have to make this notification and to…