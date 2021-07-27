-
Salon 21, the purveyors of intimate piano performances, will celebrate the music of African American composers at their next presentation on Thursday,…
Local blues pianist Ben Levin will perform a very special concert with former Muddy Waters sideman and collaborator, "Steady Rollin'" Bob Margolin. Ron…
Of all the renowned musicians from Cincinnati, are you familiar with jazz pianist Charlie Alexander? Possibly not., but our David Lewis will introduce you…
Duets – that's the theme of this year's Blues & Boogie Piano Summit, the annual gathering of some of the world's best piano players, celebrating its 18th…
The 17th Annual Blues & Boogie Piano Summit is back at The Southgate House Revival in Newport, this year for not one, but two nights.…
The Cincinnati World Piano Competition will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a dynamic concert on Saturday, July 30 at the University of…
Call up George Gershwin's own performance of "I've Got Rhythm" or Vladimir Horowitz's rendition of Robert Schumann's Täumerei on the Steinway & Sons…
For the 16th year in a row, local piano legend Ricky Nye will present his Blues and Boogie Piano Summit on Friday and Saturday, November 6-7 at The…
Designed to promote and celebrate the art of classical piano music, the Cincinnati World Piano Competition is held annually at the University of…
Twenty-four of the world's best pianists will be in Cincinnati next week for the 2014 World Piano Competition. Designed to promote and celebrate the art…