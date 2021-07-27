-
The spotlight is on the women of the blues on this week's blues show, Saturday, March 14th at 11pm. The first set features Bonnie Raitt, Marcia Ball,…
The first set of this Saturday's blues show, February 22nd, includes music from Madeleine Peyroux, Cassandra Wilson, Dr. John, and Eric Bibb. The second…
Play It Forward honors Bob Nave, the musician and radio DJ who died Jan. 28, with a memorial show 2-6 p.m. at The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave., Mount…
Bob was a friend who shared many interests like NASCAR, jazz, blues, radio, and life. We'll miss him.
This has been a sad week for many of us who have known Bob Nave for years. Bob contributed to a number of my specials including ones about Janis Joplin,…
The multi-talented Bob Nave, who died Tuesday at home, is hard to describe in one sentence.I first heard him playing jazz on old WNOP-AM (740), "Radio…
Cheryl Renee dropped by WVXU's studio recently to talk about the Women of the Blues benefit concert at the Southgate House Revival on Sunday afternoon,…
Popular local musicians Robin and Joani Lacy will celebrate 30 years of their band, Robin Lacy & DeZydeco, with a concert benefitting Play It Forward on…
Play it Forward, the foundation raising money for local musicians in need, will present the annual Cincinnati Guitar Festival fundraiser at Covington's…
A classic Cincinnati band of the 1960's will be celebrated at an upcoming fundraiser for the Play It Forward foundation, supporting local musicians in…