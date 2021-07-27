-
Robert Barry Fleming is a Kentucky native and theatre professional (he recently directed "Once on this Island" at Playhouse in the Park) who now serves as…
-
Cincinnati LAB Theatre's mission is to develop new playwrights and their works and they host a new play festival each summer. Co-Artistic Director…
-
Starting June 11, UC's College-Conservatory of Music will again host their Playwright's Workshop, bringing together aspiring and professional playwrights…
-
Playhouse in the Park is presenting the world premiere of playwright Deborah Zoe Laufer's play Be Here Now. She's in the studio with Rick Pender to…
-
Aspiring and experienced playwrights are again invited to an intense week of workshops and conversations at the CCM Summer Playwrights Conference. CCM…
-
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Elaine Diehl introduces listeners to local poet, playwright, retired teacher and writer of the new…
-
She’s a Cincinnati native, successful TV writer/producer (“Smash” “Law and Order: Criminal Intent”), playwright and author.Theresa Rebeck’s newest novel…
-
Anderson Township author and playwright Thomas Atkinson recently came in our studio to talk with Rick Pender about how his newest play, Battling the Ghost…
-
Brian Kimberling has gone from the bucolic college life at Indiana University to becoming a produced playwright and, now, first time author. Barbara Gray…