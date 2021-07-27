-
The rush to see which medical marijuana dispensary would be the first to open in Southwest Ohio is over. About Wellness Ohio welcomed customers Tuesday…
-
At least a dozen bio-tech companies plan to make the main chemicals in marijuana synthetically, according to the MIT Technology Review.The rush to make…
-
Two of the three medical marijuana dispensaries in the City of Cincinnati are making preparations to open in the first quarter of next year. The other is…
-
Jean Gould, owner of Care Med with her partner and pharmacist Linda Schlemmer, hope to open their Cincinnati medical marijuana dispensary in October. "We…
-
Tristate businesses are cashing in on the legalization of marijuana in other states and look forward to generating even more sales when Ohio growers and…
-
The legalized marijuana market could be worth at least 36 billion dollars annually by 2020, bigger than the NFL, by some estimates. For that reason…
-
Two people are jailed following a huge seizure of marijuana in Butler County. Sgt. Monte Mayer said it is believed to be the largest in county history.…