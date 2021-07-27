Powel Crosley Jr.

-
The big ones are gone. The huge trees which lined the driveway to WLW-AM's tower and transmitter were removed this week to make way for a $30 million…
Cincinnati Public Radio's WVXU-FM and WGUC-FM are looking for new studios in anticipation of the eventual demolition of the Crosley Telecommunications…
Snarfie R. Dog, Hattie the Witch, Teaser the Mouse, the Treehouse and the Castle… If you loved Larry Smith's puppets, you need to see the collection on…
A memorial service for Grace Hill, former WCET-TV program director, will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at St Ignatius Loyola Church in Monfort…
From the "Uncle Al Show" to WKRQ-FM and "WKRP in Cincinnati," memorabilia from Cincinnati's rich broadcasting legacy will be on display at the main Public…
Crosley historian and author Rusty McClure gives a uniquely personal look at Cincinnati's Crosley manufacturing and broadcasting empire Friday, Nov. 10,…
Maybe you have one of those refrigerators with a TV screen built into the door… Or you like reading news stories from TV/radio stations on your tablet or…
Created in 1944, the Voice of America’s Bethany Relay Station in West Chester served as the voice of freedom around the world for 50 years. Cincinnati…
WLW-AM's iconic diamond-shaped radio tower and historic transmitter building on Tylersville Road soon will be casting their shadows on retail stores,…
Carmon DeLeone and his New Studio Big Band will perform at a Sept. 23 gala celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Voice of America and the 73rd…