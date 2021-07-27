-
There are more than 9,000 preschool-aged children living in Cincinnati and nearly half of them are at or below the poverty level. In 2016, voters passed a…
-
The Preschool Promise Board announced Monday that tuition assistance will be expanded to 3-year-olds at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level…
-
Last November, Cincinnati voters approved a $48 million levy for Cincinnati Public Schools, part of which will be used to increase access to quality…
-
The first meeting for educators interested in being part of Cincinnati's Preschool Promise is Monday night. Project Implementation Lead Vanessa White says…
-
Nearly three months after the passage of Issue 44, a coalition of educators and social service professionals are busily working to make Preschool Promise…
-
Issue 44, a large tax levy to infuse money into the Cincinnati Public Schools and fund a preschool program for 6,000 three- and four-year-olds, was…
-
What is Issue 44 about?The Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) has not had a new levy since 2008 and could be facing large deficits in the near future. A…
-
At the annual CPS State of the Schools address Friday, Greg Landsman wiped a tear away when recalling a time he had to explain to his grade school…
-
Cincinnati Public Schools will have a new levy on the ballot this fall. Board members gave final approval to ballot language Tuesday for a five-year, 7.93…
-
The proposed Cincinnati Public School levy will be just shy of 8-mills.According to CPS Spokeswoman Janet Walsh, the actual ballot language still has to…