Television personality and author John Edward (Infinite Quest: Develop Your Psychic Intuition to Take Charge of Your Life) is bringing his Crossing Over…
The biannual Victory of Light Expo returns to the Sharonville Convention Center on April 6 and 7. Organizer and psychic Victor Paruta is in the studio…
The Victory of Light psychic festival returns to the Sharonville Convention Center on November 17-18. Organizer Victor Paruta is with our Barbara Gray to…
Lisa Williams is a well-known psychic medium and TV personality who'll be in Cincinnati on April 7-8 as part of the Victory of Light Expo at the…
Time again for the fall edition of the Victory of Light Psychic Festival at the Sharonville Convention Center. Barbara Gray welcomes psychic Victor…
The Victory of Light Expo returns to the Sharonville Convention Center on November 19 & 20 and will feature psychic readers, holistic healers, live music…
Ever wondered about “the Other Side?” Fear no more, Lee Hay talks with New York Times bestselling author and celebrity psychic medium Concetta Bertoldi,…
John Edward – psychic and host of the nationally syndicated program Crossing Over – visits by phone with Barbara Gray to talk about his new novel, Fallen…