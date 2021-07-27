Randall Emmett

-
If you didn't stay up after the Academy Awards for WCPO-TV's newscast, here's Tanya O'Rourke's scoop that Channel 9 was promoting all night: Producer…
Bruce Willis will return to Cincinnati for the fourth time in four-and-a-half years to star in Open Source, directed by Matt Eskandari.Willis first came…
Bruce Willis finally showed up for work Wednesday on "Reprisal"… Actress Olivia Culpo wants to hang with the wife of Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron……
Bruce Willis returns to Cincinnati Aug. 7 to shoot his second action film here in three years, and his second Ohio movie in six months.After filming the…
Hamilton locations have been scouted by producers of a new Robert Redford movie, according to the Journal-News newspaper in Butler County.Film Hamilton…
What happens when you gather "Face/Off" stars Nicholas Cage and Gina Gershon, WWE wrestler Eva Marie, Austrian actress Nicky Whalen ("Hall Pass,"…
Unlike “Carol” and “Miles Ahead,” Cincinnati will play a major role – as itself – in the “Marauders” bank heist feature filming here with Bruce Willis,…