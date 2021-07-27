-
Cincinnati council has for now rejected an attempt to delay the implementation of the city's responsible bidder ordinance. There were not enough votes to…
The City of Cincinnati recently won a federal appeals court case that challenged a portion of the responsible bidder ordinance, but it appears a clear…
Ex-UC Professor Accused of Sexual Misconduct, OH Redistricting & Concern Over City Contracting RulesA former University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) professor is accused of sexual misconduct over two decades. Cincinnati City Council…
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black is asking council to delay implementation of the responsible bidder and local hire contracting requirements.A federal…
The Hamilton County Commissioners are reemphasizing a ruling from a federal magistrate in June that the county gets to make the rules for the Metropolitan…
A federal magistrate ruled this morning that Cincinnati's responsible bidder ordinance is invalid and that Hamilton County makes the rules for the…
Hamilton County will go to federal court to try to settle a dispute with the city of Cincinnati over hiring practices for a massive Metropolitan Sewer…
The debate over who sets policy for the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati (MSD) is headed to a federal judge."We're beyond the negotiation…
Hamilton County Commissioners say they're willing to work with the city but when it comes to making Metropolitan Sewer District decisions, they're in…
Hamilton County Commissioners are growing increasingly frustrated with Cincinnati leaders over which entity gets to set hiring policies for the…