This week's blues show, Saturday, September 5th at 11pm, starts off with a song, "How Long How Long Blues," that I heard recently while watching a movie.…
Play It Forward honors Bob Nave, the musician and radio DJ who died Jan. 28, with a memorial show 2-6 p.m. at The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave., Mount…
The holiday weekend edition of The Blues begins with The Goshorn Brothers, John Mayall, Garland Jeffreys, and Van Morrison. The second set features music…
This week's blues show, Saturday night, September 21st at 11pm, will feature local musicians. The first set starts off with Lonnie Mack, Noah Hunt, the…
On The Blues this week, Saturday, August 31st at 11pm, Ron Esposito speaks by phone with Stanley Booth about his new book, Red Hot and Blue, which…
Stevie Ray Vaughan starts off this week's blues show, Saturday, August 10th at 11pm, talking about his playing, followed by him & Double Trouble on their…
This week on The Blues, Saturday, August 3rd, at 11pm, the first set begins with the Claudettes, Ricky Nye, Bob Dylan, and ends with Larry & Tim Goshorn's…
Join us this Saturday evening, March 2nd at 11pm, for a trip down to New Orleans for a Mardi Gras edition of The Blues! You'll hear from many iconic…
This holiday week there are plenty of music opportunities throughout the Cincinnati area. Ricky Nye's performing a number of concerts, the Bromwell Diehl…