Rob Braun is hard at work on the farm. The longtime former WKRC-TV anchor is raising cattle and growing kale and lettuce with his family in Pendleton…
Rob Braun wants to make this perfectly clear: He's not retired. WKRC-TV's former anchorman is working very hard every day on his Pendleton County…
The exodus continues at WKRC-TV: Reporter Angela Ingram, a 14-year veteran, worked her final newscast Wednesday, three weeks after 10-year veteran…
In a Cincinnati TV first, WCPO-TV will broadcast one hour of local news at 7 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, Aug. 31.The expansion of the existing 7 p.m.…
Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns WKRC-TV and 190 other stations, will launch a national newscast early next year on its local CW or My Network…
WKRC-TV's new Kyle Inskeep-Paula Toti anchor team won the May sweeps' household ratings, according to the overnight Nielsen meters.Inskeep and Toti were…
Former WKRC-TV anchor Brad Johansen starts today as an anchor/reporter at WCMH-TV, the NBC affiliate (Channel 4) in Columbus."I'm not on the air until…
Kyle Inskeep and Paula Toti, who have co-anchored WKRC-TV newscasts for nearly two years, were named Channel 12's permanent primary anchors replacing…
Cammy Dierking is one of us. I don't just mean she was born in Cincinnati, and went to Sycamore High School and Miami University. She was different from…
When I asked Cammy Dierking if she knew what she may do after leaving WKRC-TV on Dec. 20, she surprised me with an emphatic “YES!”She smiled and slid her…