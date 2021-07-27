The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is known for showcasing musicians' costumes, instruments and memorabilia. But now visitors can play music there, too, in the "Garage." The $2 million exhibit opens to the public today on the second floor of the Rock Hall. “It’s all about energizing and inspiring,” said Rock Hall Vice President and Chief Curator Karen Herman. In reflecting upon the museum’s more than two decades in Cleveland, Herman said it was important to design a space for visitors to make music. “Every visitor can come in and try it,” she said.

