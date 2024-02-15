Rock Hall announces exhibits honoring women and the music of 1984

In 2024, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame plans to honor women, vinyl and – the sun.

In March, the “Revolutionary Women in Music” exhibit opens to celebrate International Women’s Day. It will feature never-before-seen items from the museum’s collection, including pieces from Christina Aguilera, Queen Latifah and Natalie Merchant. The exhibit kickoff on March 7 features inductee Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Gos, Lisa Loeb and Shirley Manson of Garbage.

On July 3, the museum opens a retrospective on the year 1984. Shelby Morrison, VP of curatorial operations, calls it “pop’s most important year” as MTV spread across the globe.

“It’s the year that Bruce Springsteen put out ‘Born in the USA,’” she said. “Madonna put out ‘Like a Virgin,’ Tina Turner put out ‘Private Dancer’ Prince put out ‘Purple Rain,’ and that’s just a few of the things that happened that year. A new wave of artists such as Duran Duran, Eurythmics and Culture Club used music to explore gender identity, sexuality and race in a manner that had never been done before. Additionally, 1984 saw Run-D.M.C. and LL Cool J usher in a golden age of hip-hop.”

Last year’s popular “Holla If You Hear Me” exhibit, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, will also remain up throughout 2024.

In April, the Rock Hall presents its solar fest with the tagline, “Come for the sun, stay for the stars.” Extended hours on April 5-8 will culminate in a performance by hip-hop legend and inductee Grandmaster Flash.

Summer will also feature a number of live performances even as the Rock Hall undergoes its more than $100 million transformation. One concert is slated to celebrate the 30th anniversary of pioneering punk record label Hopeless Records, which helped launch the careers of Sum 41 and Guttermouth.



Vote early and often

The 2024 Rock Hall ballot was announced last week, and voting is already underway for the class to be inducted this fall in Cleveland. Of the 15 artists on the ballot, 10 have been nominated for the first time. The online fan vote has helped induct artists such as Yes and George Michael in the past.