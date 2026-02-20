© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Explosives will bring down Kentucky's Fourth Street bridge over the Licking River

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published February 20, 2026 at 2:44 PM EST
Cars drive over a rusty steel framed truss bridge.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
The 4th Street Bridge, also called the Veterans Memorial Bridge closed in January to prepare for the demolition.

A bridge over the Licking River is going to be blown up.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Covington and Newport will be demolished with a controlled blast March 2.

The bridge is coming down to make room for a replacement. KYTC says blowing up the bridge is a lot quicker and safer than dissembling it.

Newport’s Riverboat Row will close the night before the demolition. At 9:40 a.m. that Monday morning, Covington and Newport police will close roads within a 1,000-foot safety perimeter. Officials also will conduct a pedestrian sweep to make sure no one is in the zone.

KYTC says homeowners who live within the secure zone will be allowed to stay indoors during the operation.

The blast is designed to drop the supports into the river, where contractors will recover the steel. That effort is expected to last four days. All river traffic on the Licking River will be closed during that time.

A map showing the safety zone around a bridge.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
/
Provided
This map shows the 1,000 foot safety perimeter around the bridge.

Bill Rinehart
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
