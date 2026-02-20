Explosives will bring down Kentucky's Fourth Street bridge over the Licking River

A bridge over the Licking River is going to be blown up.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Covington and Newport will be demolished with a controlled blast March 2.

The bridge is coming down to make room for a replacement. KYTC says blowing up the bridge is a lot quicker and safer than dissembling it.

Newport’s Riverboat Row will close the night before the demolition. At 9:40 a.m. that Monday morning, Covington and Newport police will close roads within a 1,000-foot safety perimeter. Officials also will conduct a pedestrian sweep to make sure no one is in the zone.

KYTC says homeowners who live within the secure zone will be allowed to stay indoors during the operation.

The blast is designed to drop the supports into the river, where contractors will recover the steel. That effort is expected to last four days. All river traffic on the Licking River will be closed during that time.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet / Provided This map shows the 1,000 foot safety perimeter around the bridge.

