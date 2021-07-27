-
A bridge that connects Newport and Covington is closed indefinitely because of corrosion. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an inspection of the…
-
In February, Kentucky created a registry for emergency contacts. Residents with a driver's licence, learner's permit, or legal ID card can add the name…
-
The Brent Spence Bridge isn't the only piece of local infrastructure that's carrying more than it was built to handle. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet…
-
The Ohio Department of Transportation is removing a few orange barrels from the roadways ahead of the holiday weekend. ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning says…
-
Two men climbed to the top of the north tower of the Roebling Suspension Bridge Wednesday morning, but they weren't there to solve the problem that's had…
-
Updated: 2:11 p.m.Following sandstone fragments breaking from the east side of the north tower of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, the historic…
-
Signs illegally placed along Kentucky right of ways will start disappearing this week. We've all seen them, signs declaring "we buy houses," "mattresses…
-
Kentuckians will have a new option the next time they go to get their driver's licenses renewed. The state announced Monday how it plans to follow the…
-
There will be some changes for drivers going through Newport starting Thursday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is opening the northern section of the…
-
Work begins this Friday night on a project that's expected to cause major traffic problems. Maintenance on the Brent Spence Bridge will close two lanes in…