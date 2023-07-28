Resurfacing project for I-471 starts Monday night

I-471 in Campbell County is about to get a facelift. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Jake Ryle says work starts Monday on a resurfacing project along the entire 4.75-mile length of the highway.

He says the plan is to limit disruptions to commuters.

"We're doing all of the work during overnight periods and on the weekends," Ryle says. "So no lane or ramp closures will be in place following 5 a.m. We're making sure it has limited impacts on that morning rush hour traffic and that afternoon rush hour traffic."

RELATED: Brent Spence Bridge project now has design-build contractors, a sign 'we're moving forward'

The last big overhaul of the highway was in 2013, during the "Revive the Drive" project.

"Obviously, the longer that a road goes and the more wear and tear it gets, it's important to be able to basically resurface it so you have that prolonged life of the road."

Ryle says work will be suspended for Labor Day weekend. "There's going to be tens of thousands — if not more — on the roads flocking to Downtown and everything. The last thing we want to do is have any lane or ramp closures during that holiday weekend."

The ramp from Alexandria Pike to northbound 471 will close for Monday night.

"Ideally they would just shut down the road and be able to do it all at once and get it done really quick," Ryle says. "Now obviously that would have a huge impact on traffic and we can't just do something like that because it would ultimately flood all the different other highways in the area."

RELATED: How old fire insurance maps and machine learning are helping to recreate lost neighborhoods

Work is planned from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. It will continue overnights and weekends until it's scheduled completion, around Nov. 1.

Ryle says KYTC will issue updates and list upcoming work every Friday.

