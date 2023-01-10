KYTC proposing changes around I-75/275 interchanges

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has some ideas about improving the I-75/275 interchange, and designers are looking for public input.

The Cabinet has started a 30-day virtual open house for people to review their proposals and give feedback. In a release, Project Manager Mike Bezold says the 75-275 interchange is carrying more than twice as much traffic as it was designed for, and traffic levels at several nearby interchanges are also heavy.

Bezold says designers are looking at more lanes on I-71/75, dedicated on-and-off ramps to Donaldson, and double-crossover diamond (DCD) configurations.

“DCDs use clearly defined curbs, signs, pavement markings and state-of-the-art signals to move drivers briefly to the left side of an overpass at a highway interchange then back to the right side of the road once beyond the bridge,” the release says.

Bezold says there’s a DCD at the 275-Graves intersection, and one is already under construction at the I-71/75 interchange with Mt. Zion Road.

Designers have recommended Turfway to be a “one-way, northbound street for several blocks, and Thoroughbred Boulevard would be changed to a complementary, one-way, southbound street.” The idea is Turfway would provide “more direct access from the highway to businesses on Turfway Road and to St. Elizabeth Hospital, as well as to Aero Parkway and the Amazon distribution center on the south side of CVG.”

The proposals are online and KYTC will accept public comment until Feb. 10. There’s also a phone number for those who don’t have easy access to the web: 859-866-8548.

