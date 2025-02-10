Received your Ky. motor vehicle renewal reminder late? You may still have to pay the fine

Kentucky's annual vehicle registration renewal reminders are hitting mailboxes later than usual for some drivers, especially those with January birthdays. If you were waiting on that reminder and didn't renew before the end of the month, you may also be on the hook for late fees.

The renewal reminders usually go out a month before they're due. That wasn't the case this year. The Commonwealth reports the January reminders were mailed Jan. 28, and all February reminders have also been sent.

The state says, "January notices are typically sent in the middle of the month to allow time for vehicle valuations to be calculated in the new year."

Several Kentucky residents have told WVXU their January notices usually arrive well before the end of the month.

Anyone who was due to renew in January and didn't will have to go in-person to a county clerk's office instead of being able to renew online. You should act fast, too, because county clerks may be charging a $2.00 late fee, plus daily interest for each day you're late, starting from Feb. 1.

The state tells WVXU the Department of Revenue will issue a memo Monday encouraging county clerks to give a 30-day grace period on January registrations and taxes. WVXU has not seen a copy of the memo, and many people have already had to pay the late fees.

The state declined an interview, but said in a statement, "The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and its vendor have worked together to ensure future notices are timely. ... While state law asserts vehicle owners are responsible for payment regardless of receiving a notice, KYTC understands many Kentuckians rely on them as a courtesy and strives to maintain consistent schedules with the notice production and mailing process."

Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen says the mailing delay has caused a lot of misunderstanding and confusion among people reaching out to his office.

"People aren't real happy," he says. "A lot of people think they need those cards to renew their tags, and you do not need them. They're just a courtesy reminder."

He adds, "The state takes the position that they're just doing it as a courtesy, and whether you get them or not doesn't relieve you from your liability to redo your tags. You're supposed to know when your birth month is and do the tag renewals."

If you're due to renew in February or March — the renewals that should be hitting mailboxes now or soon — you can still do your renewal online. January folks will have to show up in person.

He says you should just need to bring your old registration and proof of insurance.

Luersen says a lot of people — in his county at least — already have paid their renewals on time but are still receiving the renewal notices by mail. He says you can disregard the letters if you've already paid.

