-
Anderson Township native Chip Chinery makes a brief appearance on The Conners Tuesday night as a resident of Landford.It's not a very big role, but the…
-
Roseanne Barr's hit TV series returns to ABC without Roseanne as The Conners premieres Tuesday (8 p.m. Oct. 16, Channel 9). Many critics like what they…
-
The Conners, minus star/creator Roseanne Barr, and former Castle star Nathan Fillion, return to ABC Tuesday, Oct. 16, after most of the network's new and…
-
Cincinnati loved the return of ABC's "Roseanne," along with the rest of America, so ABC will repeat it 7 p.m. Sunday, April 1, on channels 9 and…
-
Move over "Will & Grace," here comes "Roseanne."ABC announced Tuesday that it will premiere four dramas and one comedy this fall – but the sitcom many ABC…
-
It's not just a TV sitcom. It's literature reflecting our culture.That's what former Fox Broadcasting executive Nick Belperio teaches in his "Evolution of…
-
Just two years after moving to Hollywood, George Clooney made his national TV debut on this date in CBS' short-lived "E/R" hospital comedy starring…
-
One of my favorite days of the Christmas season comes Sunday, when you watch old holiday episodes of "Golden Girls," "Roseanne," Everybody Loves Raymond"…