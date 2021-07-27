-
Yesterday Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced that he will not seek a third trial for former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray…
This afternoon Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced he will not seek a third trial for former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray…
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters will not only re-try the murder case against former University of Cincinnati Police officer Ray Tensing, but…
Update Monday 2:36 p.m.The family of Sam DuBose will receive nearly $5.3 million in cash and services from the University of Cincinnati. DuBose was shot…
University of Cincinnati safety officials met with police and community members Tuesday to discuss the status of the university's reform efforts.The group…
Former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing will face trial on November 16 on a charge of murder.The murder charge stems from the July 19…
UC plans to implement a program similar to the collaborative agreement that governs Cincinnati Police and community relations.The university says a…
Body cameras have been back in the news following a recent police shooting in Cincinnati.Police departments across the state are either testing or wearing…
The full Cincinnati Council will likely vote Wednesday on an ordinance that would, at least temporarily, stop University of Cincinnati police officers…
Samuel DuBose was laid to rest this week, just over a week after he was shot and killed by a University of Cincinnati police officer. For those who knew…