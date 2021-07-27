-
A new film about Cincinnati's legendary jazz sax man, Jimmy McGary, will be shown at Walnut Hills' Caffe Vivace on April 25, as well as at the New York…
Coming next to the Xavier University Jazz Series is a concert from Noah Preminger & Gary Versace with Brandon Coleman Trio on October 1. Our Ron Esposito…
Veteran jazz musician David Leibman will bring his saxophone and his group, Expressions, to Morehead State University on Monday, April 18.Our Ron Esposito…
Stuart Holman has a profile of local jazz musician and NKU professor, Brian Hogg.
Rick VanMatre, Adjunct Professor Emeritus of Jazz Studies and Saxophone at UC’s College-Conservatory of Music stops by the studio to talk with Ron…
Cincinnati composer Frank Proto recently completed a new composition, Concerto for Saxophone and Chamber Orchestra, commissioned by the Cincinnati Chamber…