There's only one place in the tristate where you can see 75 outdoor sculptures, 100,000 holiday lights on a 2.5-mile drivable route through the park –…
The Taft Museum of Art's 32nd Duncanson Artist-in-Residence is Loveland native Vanessa German. Renowned for her socially relevant mixed-media sculptures…
Large inflatable rabbits make up one of the most anticipated public art exhibits in the region, coming to Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park. Intrude is from…
John Leon has been sculpting for over 40 years and often uses music as his inspiration. He joins our Ron Esposito for a conversation about his work, the…
There is a lot going on at Butler County’s Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, highlighted by their upcoming fun fundraising event, the Zombie Ball.…
Located in Hamilton, Ohio, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum has encouraged creativity and education since its founding in 1987. The park hosts a total…
A favorite sculpture in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s Alice Bimel Courtyard is The Vine by Harriet Whitney Frishmuth. As Jane Durrell learns from Assistant…
Artist Harriet Kaufman is with our Jane Durrell to talk about the current Hands-on Sculpture art exhibit, now on display in the Clovernook Center for the…
The Underwater Museum: The Submerged Sculptures of Jason deCaires Taylor is a one-of-a-kind blend of art, nature, and conservation. The Underwater Museum…
The Marta Hewitt Gallery is featuring an exhibit of works in April – Autism Awareness Month - by Lexington, Kentucky artist Lyndsey Fryman, whose work is…