-
People who are deaf and hearing impaired will soon be able to experience some of the emotion that the hearing public can when listening to music. A…
-
New York Times bestselling author and naturalist Sy Montgomery is this year's Books for Lunch speaker at Cincinnati's Seven Hills School on February 8.…
-
Bryce Carlson departed St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on June 27, rowing solo and unassisted across the North Atlantic Ocean. He arrived at St. Mary's,…
-
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Issac is launching an internal investigation and a 911 dispatcher is on administrative leave following the death of…
-
Five groups of Seven Hills students who Head of the Upper School Matthew Bolton called, " creative, innovative and flexible thinkers," pitched their…
-
Cincinnati’s Seven Hills School is presenting its 30th anniversary Books for Lunch lecture series, where acclaimed authors visit the school and are guest…