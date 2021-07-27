-
A spokeswoman for the Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau says there are approximately 200 conventions and meetings planned locally this year, and…
-
Local author Bob Batchelor is currently working on a book about Cincinnati's famed Rookwood Pottery, which will have a featured display at the upcoming…
-
The Hamilton County Commissioners gave final approval Thursday night to a $17 million expansion of the Sharonville Convention Center.It was also announced…
-
The fall installment of the Victory of Light Expo will take place on November 22 and 23 at the Sharonville Convention Center. Organizer Victor Paruta and…
-
Television personality and author John Edward (Infinite Quest: Develop Your Psychic Intuition to Take Charge of Your Life) is bringing his Crossing Over…
-
Updated: Thursday, 4:10 p.m.Hamilton County officials are confirming a deal is done between the county and Cincinnati to amend their convention center…
-
The team behind the Sharonville Convention Center expansion is ready to move forward with the final two stages of design development. The project is…
-
The biannual Victory of Light Expo returns to the Sharonville Convention Center on April 6 and 7. Organizer and psychic Victor Paruta is in the studio…
-
The annual celebration of vintage modern art and furnishings known as 20th Century Cincinnati returns to the Sharonville Convention Center on February 23…
-
The Victory of Light psychic festival returns to the Sharonville Convention Center on November 17-18. Organizer Victor Paruta is with our Barbara Gray to…