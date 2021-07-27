-
Challenger Charmaine McGuffey has ousted Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil in a bitter, hard-fought primary.And she did it in a way that had to be…
-
Law enforcement officials and the inmates that they are responsible for overseeing are facing challenges brought on by COVID-19. The Marion Correctional…
-
Cincinnati Edition speaks with Sheriff Jim Neil and challenger Charmaine McGuffey about their backgrounds, qualifications and priorities for the position…
-
A candidate for re-election to a Hamilton County office who can't get the endorsement of his or her party is a true rarity in local politics.Usually…
-
For any politician, getting the boot from your own political party is no easy feat to accomplish.You have to go way out of your way to honk your fellow…
-
Hamilton County Democratic Party leaders did something Saturday morning that is extremely rare in local politics – they yanked the party endorsement of an…
-
Before we start imagining the possibility of busloads of undocumented immigrants being bused from the nation's southern border and dumped on to Fountain…
-
Updated Feb. 21, 2019A week later, Commissioner Todd Portune says he's had his questions answered and he will now support requests from the Sheriff and…
-
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says he's laying off 10 deputies, effective March 21.The move is the result of funding cuts like last year's elimination…
-
May 1 is May Day, marked around the world with marches and protests for the rights of the working class.In Cincinnati, immigrants rights supporters…