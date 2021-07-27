-
Don Tassone left the corporate world to dedicate his time to creative writing and teaching. He recently released his third collection of short stories…
-
Local science fiction writer Christopher Bennett has released a new collection of short stories called Among the Wild Cybers: Tales Beyond the Superhuman.…
-
Local author and Xavier University professor Don Tassone has published a collection of 40 short stories entitled Small Bites. He talks with Barbara Gray…
-
Book Review from Roberta Schultz: Fred McGavran is a Cincinnati resident and short story writer who has released his first collection titled Recycled…
-
Author Rion Amilcar Scott is out with a new collection of short stories entitled Insurrection: Stories. He's on the phone with our Barbara Gray to talk…
-
Local author Thomas Atkinson joins our Barbara Gray to talk about some of his stories which have published recently. He reads from two of his stories, one…
-
Local author Thomas Atkinson is with our Barbara Gray to talk about two of his short stories and the appeal of writing these stories.One of his stories…
-
Author Anne Valente has released a new collection of her short stories entitled By Light We Knew Our Names, and she’s with our Kelly Blewett to talk about…
-