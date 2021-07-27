-
Armed with an equity map, Cincinnati's Office of Environment and Sustainability (OES) is on a mission to get more minorities interested in rooftop…
Environment Ohio's Shining Cities report ranks Cincinnati as the leading solar city in the state and places it among the top five solar cities in the…
Cincinnati, known as Ohio's "solar capital," according to Director of Cincinnati's Office of Environment and Sustainability Larry Falkin, saw a 33 percent…
City leaders and environmental groups are leading an effort to "Solarize Cincy" by offering rebates for residents of Cincinnati.Details of "Solarize…