Sonny Moorman

  • charles_brown._please_come_home_for_xmas_45_rpm_photo.jpg
    Music
    It's A Local Christmas Salute On The Blues!
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, December 21st at 11pm, I decided to go back through the archives and pull out a number of songs recorded by local…
  • closed_on_account_of_rabies_album_cover.jpg
    Music
    It's Halloween On The Blues!
    This week's edition of The Blues is a one-hour special in honor of Halloween starting at 11pm, Saturday, October 26th. Sonny Moorman's "Deal with the…
  • ricky_nye_1.jpg
    Music
    Local Blues Musicians In the Spotlight
    This week's blues show, Saturday night, September 21st at 11pm, will feature local musicians. The first set starts off with Lonnie Mack, Noah Hunt, the…
  • whiskey_city_summer_fest._7.13.19_0.jpg
    Music
    Ry Cooder & Taj Mahal on The Blues!
    This week's edition of The Blues, Saturday evening, April 27th at 11pm, includes a taste of New Orleans in honor of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage…
  • ricky_nye.jpg
    Music
    Lonnie Mack, Big Joe Duskin, & More On The Blues!
    On this week's blues show, Saturday night, November 17th at 11pm, the first set begins with Victor Wainwright, Sonny Moorman, Sonny Landreth, and Lonnie…
  • kenny_wayne_shepherd___noah_hunt_on_stage__2015_-_leslii_stevens_photographer.jpg
    Music
    Lucinda Williams, Leon Russell & More On The Blues
    This blues show, Saturday, October 20th, at 11pm, starts off with Johnny Adams, Jonell Mosser, Lucinda Williams, and Linda Tillery & the Cultural Heritage…
  • Bourbon-Beyond.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 4.21.18 show
    This week's blues show, Saturday, April 21st at 11pm, starts off with local guitarist Kelly Richey, Gov't Mule, and the Sonny Moorman Group. The second…
  • delbert_mcclinton._blues_fest_8.18.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 2.24.18 show
    This week on The Blues, Saturday evening at 11pm on February 24th, you'll hear from musicians both local and national who'll be performing in Cincinnati…
  • kenny_wayne_shepherd___noah_hunt_on_stage__2015_-_leslii_stevens_photographer_0.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 2.3.18 show
    This week's blues show, Saturday, February 3rd at 11pm, starts off with the Sonny Moorman Group, Gov't Mule and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The second set…
  • 2018_winter_blues___heritage_festival_1.jpg
    Music
    Winter Blues & Heritage Festival special on The Blues
    The Cincy Blues Society is sponsoring their annual 2018 Cincy Winter Blues & Heritage Festival at Duke Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati Friday,…
