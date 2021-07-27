-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, December 21st at 11pm, I decided to go back through the archives and pull out a number of songs recorded by local…
-
This week's edition of The Blues is a one-hour special in honor of Halloween starting at 11pm, Saturday, October 26th. Sonny Moorman's "Deal with the…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday night, September 21st at 11pm, will feature local musicians. The first set starts off with Lonnie Mack, Noah Hunt, the…
-
This week's edition of The Blues, Saturday evening, April 27th at 11pm, includes a taste of New Orleans in honor of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage…
-
On this week's blues show, Saturday night, November 17th at 11pm, the first set begins with Victor Wainwright, Sonny Moorman, Sonny Landreth, and Lonnie…
-
This blues show, Saturday, October 20th, at 11pm, starts off with Johnny Adams, Jonell Mosser, Lucinda Williams, and Linda Tillery & the Cultural Heritage…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, April 21st at 11pm, starts off with local guitarist Kelly Richey, Gov't Mule, and the Sonny Moorman Group. The second…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday evening at 11pm on February 24th, you'll hear from musicians both local and national who'll be performing in Cincinnati…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, February 3rd at 11pm, starts off with the Sonny Moorman Group, Gov't Mule and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The second set…
-
The Cincy Blues Society is sponsoring their annual 2018 Cincy Winter Blues & Heritage Festival at Duke Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati Friday,…