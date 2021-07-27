Steve Hyvonen

-
He didn't want to come to Cincinnati. Now he doesn't want to leave.But Michael Baldwin, WXIX-TV Saturday night anchor and general assignment reporter, is…
Can WXIX-TV outfox the TV news competition at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.? Channel 19 refuels Cincinnati's TV news wars by premiering two newscasts in August, two…
What took them so long? Six weeks after Kara Sewell went home to Texas, WXIX-TV executives decided to reunite Jessica Brown and Dan Wells Monday to…
Seven years after graduating from Lakota West High School, Jessica Schmidt is coming home to anchor and report for WXIX-TV (Channel 19)."It has always…
Jeff Benscoter, once a WKRC-TV executive news producer, has been named news director at WLWT-TV (Channel 5).He comes from sister Hearst station KMBC-TV in…