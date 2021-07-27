-
The tradition continues! Since 2005, host/producer Lee Hay has assembled a holiday feast of music and spoken word featuring some of Cincinnati's finest…
-
He's been on the big and small screen for decades, including films like "St. Elmo's Fire," "The Outsiders," "Austin Powers," and the TV drama "The West…
-
2019 marks the 50th Anniversary of Cincinnati's Appalachian Festival, happening this year May 10-12 (Mother's Day weekend) at Coney Island. With a look…
-
Cincinnati native Kevin Allison gained a following as a writer/performer on MTV's The State before going off to create something completely unique: RISK,…
-
Honoring Martin Luther King Day:Omope Carter Daboiku is a local artist and storyteller, currently serving as the Artist-in-Residence at the Paul Laurence…
-
Book Review: Kelly Blewett reviews Barking with the Big Dogs: On Writing and Reading Books for Children by renowned storyteller Natalie Babbitt.
-
It's time for a new installment of Katie Laur's Memories from the Hills of Home. This month, recollections of a car trip along the Ohio River.
-
A new edition of Katie Laur's Memories from the Hills of Home. This time, Katie tells a story from the early 80's about Curly Ray Cline who played fiddle…
-
A new installment of Katie Laur's Memories from the Hills of Home. This time, recollections of American labor organizer, folk singer, storyteller, and…
-
Now in its 8th season, the storytelling of True Theatre has found a new home in the renovated Memorial Hall. Co-founder David Levy tells Rick Pender about…