This week on Cincinnati Edition's Friday news review:It was another dramatic week at Cincinnati City Hall as yet another battle over the streetcar system…
Cincinnati's streetcar is operating with passengers once again, and for now, it will be free to ride.City Council voted Wednesday to override Mayor John…
Cincinnati City Council is expected to vote Wednesday to override a mayoral veto of an ordinance making streetcar rides free for the next 60 days. Council…
Cincinnati's streetcar is on track to run again, without fares. This comes after Cincinnati City Council was able to override the mayor's veto. But the…
Cincinnati's streetcar system will soon begin operating with passengers and those rides will be free. City Council voted Wednesday to override Mayor John…
Cincinnati council could vote Wednesday on an alternate funding plan to resume streetcar passenger service. Council's Budget and Finance Committee Monday…
As the COVID-19 global pandemic brings uncertainty to the world, local governments are working to respond each day. Sometimes, those response efforts are…
On Monday, Cincinnati's mayor and health commissioner ordered that the streetcar system stop passenger service because of health concerns with the…
The city of Cincinnati is about to add transit agency to its list of responsibilities. Starting Jan. 1, the city will take over the maintenance and…
Cincinnati City Council has approved an ordinance spending $536,000 to fund "expenditures for the transition of management of the streetcar from SORTA to…