streetcar construction

-
The Ohio Supreme Court is declining jurisdiction in the case between Cincinnati and Duke Energy concerning who should pay to move the company's utility…
-
For right now, the cost of building the first phase of the Cincinnati streetcar project will not be getting any cheaper.A three-judge panel of the Ohio…
-
One year from now, the Cincinnati streetcar system is scheduled to begin passenger service. Right now city officials are anticipating the first vehicle to…
-
Right now Cincinnati streetcar officials say a delay in the first vehicle delivery will not affect passenger service, scheduled to begin September 2016.…
-
Work on the streetcar tracks will cause some traffic disruptions for the next three days. Third Street will be closed between Walnut and Vine, and Walnut…
-
Crews this week are putting up the overhead wires in Over-the-Rhine that will power the Cincinnati streetcar. Crews worked Wednesday along Elm Street,…