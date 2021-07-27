-
The older I get the more I realize that there is no more noble a profession as that of teacher.Especially those who teach young children.Ask yourself:…
Kelly Richey has never been one to just sit around. The singer/songwriter is putting out videos, teaching guitar, performing once a month at The Greenwich…
Former Purcell Marian teacher Richard Hague has just released a collection of essays and memoirs. He's with our Barbara Gray to talk about, and read from,…
Merle Rosen, longtime local artist and teacher, passed away earlier this summer. Her life and talent touched many in our community, so Around Cincinnati…
Coming April 26: A concert in memory of Michelle Gwynne, longtime local harp teacher, presented by The Cincinnati Harp Community, at the School for…
The new writer-in-residence at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County is a local teacher, husband and father who published his first book…
For many in rural Africa, education provides the only real escape from crippling poverty and the endless dependency on foreign aid. For the last two…
For nearly two decades, Crayons to Computers has been offering teachers the opportunity to shop for school supplies for free and organizers say this year…
Deborah Hicks is a longtime writer and educator, employed by Duke University, and a Harvard graduate. But she’s possibly made the biggest impact in her…