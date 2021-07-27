-
I've been getting too much attention for reviving O'Toole From Moscow, Rod Serling's "lost" 1955 baseball comedy about the Cincinnati Reds for WVXU-FM.The…
Rod Serling's 1955 comedy involving the Cincinnati Reds – broadcast only once on NBC Television – will come to life in a Cincinnati Public Radio studio…
WVXU-FM will produce Rod Serling's O'Toole From Moscow, a 1955 TV comedy about confusion between the Soviet Union and the Cincinnati Reds, as a radio…
Ted Kluszewski was a Cincinnati Red from 1947 to 1957 – the first 10 years of his major league career – and so there are now generations of Reds fans who…
On his birthday four years ago, I first proposed the Reds honor Hall of Fame radio announcer Marty Brennaman with the "ultimate birthday present," a…
Even for a third-generation Reds fan, it was an overwhelming task: Picking the 50 greatest seasons, players, games and personalities from 149 years of…
Sixty years ago, the Cincinnati Reds were a big hit on CBS' popular "What's My Line" prime-time quiz show on June 24, 1956.After sweeping a Sunday…
The newest “Around Cincinnati Baseball Special”The World Series is near, so Lee Hay has assembled a 2-hour baseball extravaganza saluting one of the…