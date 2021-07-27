-
In a win for residents, a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge has ordered five apartment complexes into receivership. That means badly needed repairs may…
-
A City of Cincinnati lawsuit against the Alms Hill Apartments in Walnut Hills is continuing. City Attorney Mark Manning says five other apartment…
-
A Cincinnati city attorney said there is a new management team in charge of a troubled Walnut Hills apartment complex.Attorney Mark Manning also told…
-
Members of Cincinnati Council's Law and Public Safety Committee are promising action to improve the allegedly poor living conditions at a Walnut Hills…