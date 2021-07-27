-
Congrats to Hamilton native Vince Jolivette, a producer on the Golden Globe-nominated "The Disaster Artist."The film was nominated for Best Picture/Comedy…
-
"The Killing Of A Sacred Deer," filmed here in 2016 by Oscar-winning director Yorgos Lanthimos, didn't get any love from Hollywood Foreign Press…
-
A week before the national release, extras and crew who worked on "The Killing Of A Sacred Deer" in 2016 will attend an invitation-only Cincinnati…
-
Catching up to lots of movie news today…GEORGE CLOONEY: George Clooney's next screen adventure, "Suburbicon," premieres Oct. 27. Clooney directed the dark…
-
Director Yorgos Lanthimos and writer Efthymis Filippou shared the best screenplay award for "The Killing Of A Sacred Deer" with Lynne Ramsay for "You Were…
-
"The Killing Of A Sacred Deer," the Nicole Kidman-Colin Farrell thriller filmed here last summer, will premiere in the Cannes Film Festival competition…
-
Thought you'd like an update about the films shot here since July:SURVIVING COMPTON: DRE, SUGE & MICHEL'LE: The bio picture about R&B singer Michel'le,…